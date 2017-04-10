The Latest: California firms get $91 million in tax breaks
A California economic development board has approved an $8 million tax credit for General Motors to expand its autonomous vehicle division in San Francisco. The GM tax credit was one of 114 approved Thursday by the California Competes board.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|39 min
|Leslie
|20,957
|Capuchino Drama
|10 hr
|Fallenangel
|1
|My Word: Sanctuary city policies protect the mo...
|18 hr
|Wildchild
|1
|True affection
|Tue
|Micky
|1
|Born Again Christians are all liars and all hyp... (Feb '13)
|Tue
|Seduciary
|16
|Fire Pelosi
|Apr 11
|tired
|1
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Apr 5
|Poly
|193
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC