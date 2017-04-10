The 25 US colleges with the best location

With prime access to bars and restaurants, and enjoyable weather, the University of San Francisco is America's college with the best location, according to academic-review site Niche.com Niche's ranking assessed 1,376 four-year colleges and universities on a number of factors including student response on surveys, access to bars, restaurants, cafes, and outdoor activities; local weather; and percentage of residents aged 18-24.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.