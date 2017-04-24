Tenants sue over California building fire that killed 4
In this March 28, 2017 file photo sheets of linen are seen tied together hanging from a window to form an escape ladder at the site of a four alarm apartment fire, in Oakland, Calif. Residents of the troubled, low-income apartment building that caught fire and killed four in Northern California last month have filed a lawsuit against the building's owners and managers, accusing them of ignoring numerous fire code violations.
