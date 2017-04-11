Teen arrested after riding recklessly on dirt bike in San Francisco
One person was taken into custody after a group of dirt bike riders were seen riding recklessly through San Francisco city streets this weekend, and the California Highway Patrol is now investigating whether he could be connected to other recent incidents on local freeways. San Francisco resident Ronet Sanidad, 18, was arrested Sunday after CHP officers spotted a group of eight to 10 dirt bikes being ridden wildly through city streets.
