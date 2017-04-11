Teen arrested after riding recklessly...

Teen arrested after riding recklessly on dirt bike in San Francisco

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KRON 4

One person was taken into custody after a group of dirt bike riders were seen riding recklessly through San Francisco city streets this weekend, and the California Highway Patrol is now investigating whether he could be connected to other recent incidents on local freeways. San Francisco resident Ronet Sanidad, 18, was arrested Sunday after CHP officers spotted a group of eight to 10 dirt bikes being ridden wildly through city streets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
True affection 10 hr Micky 1
Born Again Christians are all liars and all hyp... (Feb '13) 11 hr Seduciary 16
Fire Pelosi 14 hr tired 1
Trump War Promises 16 hr lonesome october 1
News Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12) 23 hr Julios lottery ti... 187
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon Waikiki murderers 20,947
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) Apr 5 Poly 193
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,617 • Total comments across all topics: 280,234,554

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC