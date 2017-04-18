Swoop into San Francisco with this gorgeous drone video
Indeed, we do enjoy a good drone video, and today's flick is especially noteworthy. Let's take a look, shall we? The opening shot, an evening one, is from the bay hovering into the Ferry Building, with overhead views of the Embarcadero and the Bay Lights .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer...
|22 hr
|Dirty dingus
|44
|Gay marriage (Mar '13)
|Mon
|kyman
|61,386
|punched my girlfriend in the face
|Mon
|Louie
|7
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Mon
|Anonymous
|196
|Labor Group Declares Itself A 'Sanctuary Union'...
|Sun
|tomin cali
|2
|butt shots (Mar '10)
|Sun
|Trash
|5
|Nancy Pelosi needs to be in a nut house
|Apr 15
|Jock Strap
|6
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC