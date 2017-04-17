Student killed in fall from Berkeley balcony identified
A young woman who died after falling from a balcony in Berkeley was identified Monday as UC Berkeley student Kimberly Tze . The 21-year-old Elk Grove native had been in a building on the 2700 block of Dwight Way when she fell early Sunday, shortly after midnight, police said.
