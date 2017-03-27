Student aid advocates press for free college tuition as rates slated to rise
Tuition rates are due for an increase at California's public universities, but those who say it's time for Sacramento to give more money to students - or even make college free - say their views are gaining momentum. “The reality has become so horrible that it's impossible to ignore,” said Stanton Glantz, a UC San Francisco medical professor and the co-author of a recent report contending free tuition is achievable.
