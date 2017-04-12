Startups cash in on Silicon Valleya s...

Startups cash in on Silicon Valleya s diversity problem

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Campbell Reporter

The co-founders of recruitment startup Teamable, which aims to help companies hire more diverse candidates, pose for a photograph. From left to right, they are Vazgen Hakobjanyan, vice president of engineering; Hovhannes Nurijanyan, chief architect; Laura Bilazarian, CEO and Meruzhan Danielyan, vice president of product.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 28 min Penelope W 20,951
News My Word: Sanctuary city policies protect the mo... 4 hr Wildchild 1
True affection Tue Micky 1
Born Again Christians are all liars and all hyp... (Feb '13) Tue Seduciary 16
Fire Pelosi Apr 11 tired 1
Trump War Promises Apr 11 lonesome october 1
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) Apr 5 Poly 193
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,414 • Total comments across all topics: 280,270,929

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC