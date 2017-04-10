Starchitect Renzo Piano to design new...

Starchitect Renzo Piano to design new hotel tower in San Francisco

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Hospitality Net

Italian starchitect and designer of such famous buildings as Paris' Pompidou Centre and the Shard in London has unveiled new plans for a 36-storey hotel and apartment tower in San Francisco. Located in the Transbay area in downtown San Francisco, 555 Howard Street will create a large mixed-use development close to the city's famous Embarcadero which will be home to 255 guest suites and 69 dwellings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr Haley 20,949
True affection 21 hr Micky 1
Born Again Christians are all liars and all hyp... (Feb '13) 22 hr Seduciary 16
Fire Pelosi Tue tired 1
Trump War Promises Tue lonesome october 1
News Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12) Tue Julios lottery ti... 187
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) Apr 5 Poly 193
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,853 • Total comments across all topics: 280,245,174

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC