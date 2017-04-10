Starchitect Renzo Piano to design new hotel tower in San Francisco

Italian starchitect and designer of such famous buildings as Paris' Pompidou Centre and the Shard in London has unveiled new plans for a 36-storey hotel and apartment tower in San Francisco. Located in the Transbay area in downtown San Francisco, 555 Howard Street will create a large mixed-use development close to the city's famous Embarcadero which will be home to 255 guest suites and 69 dwellings.

