SF swimming instructor nabbed in child porn investigation
Nicholas Hodges, 28, was arrested in San Francisco on Tuesday after investigators found hundreds of files of child pornography in his possession, police said. Nicholas Hodges, 28, was arrested in San Francisco on Tuesday after investigators found hundreds of files of child pornography in his possession, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Francisco Chronicle.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oakland school monitors solar power, energy use
|12 hr
|Solarman
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Thu
|OneMore
|20,943
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Wed
|Poly
|193
|Could Dianne Feinstein's age hurt her re-electi...
|Apr 5
|Feinstein the Cad...
|17
|Nancy Pelosi needs to be in a nut house
|Apr 3
|Tony Bennet
|5
|Next 25 Articles
|Apr 2
|Steve Eller
|2
|Breaking News! House has 216 votes!!!
|Apr 1
|he is risen
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC