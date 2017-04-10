San Fran's $5B Treasure Island Makeover

San Fran's $5B Treasure Island Makeover

Once the site of a World's Fair and then a U.S. Naval station, San Francisco's Treasure Island is taking on a new look as a large, but ecologically-focused and sustainable new residential and retail development. The $5 billion, 8,000-home Treasure Island Development will feature open spaces, three hotels, restaurants, stores, offices and entertainment venues.

