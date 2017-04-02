San Francisco's universal health care plan eyed as model for California
Maria Consuelo believes she's alive today because of a groundbreaking program this left-leaning city created a decade ago one that guarantees health coverage to every one of its 864,000 residents. It's made San Francisco the only place in the country where truly universal health coverage exists, similar to what's available in every other developed nation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|11 hr
|he is risen
|192
|Next 25 Articles
|14 hr
|Steve Eller
|2
|Breaking News! House has 216 votes!!!
|Sat
|he is risen
|2
|Nancy Pelosi needs to be in a nut house
|Sat
|9 inches of love
|5
|San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer...
|Mar 31
|Well Well
|42
|Deepak Chapra has defective brain
|Mar 31
|wow
|2
|Maxine Waters
|Mar 30
|he is risen
|6
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC