San Francisco rent laws your landlord probably doesn't want you to know
There are two classes of renters in San Francisco: those who are protected by the Rent Ordinance of 1979 and those who are not. Most renters in buildings predating June 1979 enjoy safeguards from enormous rent hikes and baseless evictions.
