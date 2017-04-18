San Francisco power outage snarls traffic shuts rail station
A power outage struck a wide area of San Francisco on Friday, blacking out about 90,000 utility customers, snarling traffic as intersection signals went dark and stopping the famed cable cars for a time. Media reports indicated that firefighters and utility crews were at a smoky fire at a substation, but there was no word on whether it was related to the outage.
