San Francisco power outage snarls traffic shuts rail station

A power outage struck a wide area of San Francisco on Friday, blacking out about 90,000 utility customers, snarling traffic as intersection signals went dark and stopping the famed cable cars for a time. Media reports indicated that firefighters and utility crews were at a smoky fire at a substation, but there was no word on whether it was related to the outage.

