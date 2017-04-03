San Francisco police officer fired for alleged anti-Muslim text
A San Francisco police officer was fired last month after purportedly using an anti-Muslim slur in a text message, sources familiar with the case said Monday. The officer, who was not identified, expressed regret, according to an attorney involved in the case, and attended meetings with the Muslim community while volunteering to work protection details around mosques.
