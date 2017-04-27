San Francisco man arrested for exposing himself to minor
Anthony Merino, 53, allegedly exposed himself to the victims on March 27 and March 29 in the western side of Daly City, according to police. Merino was arrested on April 19 and booked into the San Mateo County jail on five felonies including committing an indecent exposure with a prior conviction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|27 min
|The Troll Stopper
|89
|UC Berkeley calls off Ann Coulter talk for secu...
|14 hr
|Waikiki Vermin
|11
|Gang of colored boys take over Bart
|17 hr
|Clayton Bigsby
|10
|Bernal Heights artists, targeted after Ghost Sh...
|Thu
|Bernal Man
|1
|Train robbers
|Wed
|Tonto
|2
|Come October Sanctiary Cities O Federal funding
|Wed
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|2
|kayt party box set release thru computer compan...
|Wed
|2013 july
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC