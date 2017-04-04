San Francisco International Film Fest...

San Francisco International Film Festival starts Wednesday

Now in its august 60th year, the San Francisco International Film Festival - the first major film festival in North America - this year includes an extensive lineup of narratives, documentaries, shorts and special programs, international in scope and with a Bay Area focus at its core. Running from Wednesday through April 19, the festival for the first time screens at 15 diverse venues, including the Castro Theatre, the Roxie, the Alamo Drafthouse New Mission Theater, SFMOMA and the new Dolby Cinema.

