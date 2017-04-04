San Francisco International Film Festival starts Wednesday
Now in its august 60th year, the San Francisco International Film Festival - the first major film festival in North America - this year includes an extensive lineup of narratives, documentaries, shorts and special programs, international in scope and with a Bay Area focus at its core. Running from Wednesday through April 19, the festival for the first time screens at 15 diverse venues, including the Castro Theatre, the Roxie, the Alamo Drafthouse New Mission Theater, SFMOMA and the new Dolby Cinema.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Could Dianne Feinstein's age hurt her re-electi...
|5 min
|Feinstein the Cad...
|19
|Nancy Pelosi needs to be in a nut house
|Mon
|Tony Bennet
|6
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Sun
|he is risen
|192
|Next 25 Articles
|Apr 2
|Steve Eller
|2
|Breaking News! House has 216 votes!!!
|Apr 1
|he is risen
|2
|San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer...
|Mar 31
|Well Well
|42
|Deepak Chapra has defective brain
|Mar 31
|wow
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC