San Francisco considers banning menthol cigarettes

A San Francisco official has proposed an anti-tobacco law that would ban the retail sale of menthol cigarettes and other flavoured tobacco or tobacco-related products that are often the first choice of minority group members and teenagers who smoke. Supervisor Malia Cohen, sponsor of the proposed ordinance, joined last week with public health experts and community advocates to announce the measure, which she said goes beyond laws on flavoured tobacco in cities such as Chicago, Berkeley and New York.

