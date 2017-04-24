San Francisco celebrates after "sanct...

San Francisco celebrates after "sanctuary city" victory

President Trump took to Twitter , hours before dawn, to blast a federal judge's decision that blocked his executive order on "sanctuary cities" -- cities that don't cooperate fully with federal immigration enforcement. "See you in the Supreme Court," Mr. Trump tweeted .

