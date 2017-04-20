San Francisco Cable Car Conductor Faces Felony Charges After Allegedly Pocketing Fares
A conductor on one of San Francisco's historic cable cars is behind bars Thursday, after officials say a two-month-long investigation revealed that the man had been swiping the cash fares paid by riders. In a statement sent to media, the San Francisco Police Department says that their Muni Task force was contacted by the Municipal Transportation Agency regarding an alleged fare theft scheme "approximately two months ago."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.
