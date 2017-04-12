San Francisco Ballet announces ambitious 2017-18 season
In Program 5 of the San Francisco Ballet's 2017-18 season, the National Ballet of Canada will make a guest appearance to perform "Nijinsky" by John Neumeier. San Francisco Ballet's just-announced 2017-18 repertory season - the troupe's 85th - will feature 12 world premieres by 12 choreographers as part of the company's inaugural Unbound Festival; three evening-length productions, including a guest appearance by the National Ballet of Canada performing John Neumeier's "Nijinsky"; an evening devoted to ballet and Broadway works by Jerome Robbins ; plus revivals of many favorites.
