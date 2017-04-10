Salt & Straw's first San Francisco shop to open Friday
On April 14, Salt & Straw will open its tenth West Coast location in San Francisco, according to the San Francisco Chronicle . The shop will open in a 2,400-square-foot space at 2201 Fillmore St., in a former Evolution Fresh.
