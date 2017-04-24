Real estate culture

Real estate culture

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Marina Times

Michelle recently moved back into the city after spending years elsewhere in the Bay Area. The one thing she immediately noticed was the people at the bus stop and in the cafe where she stopped to buy a cup of coffee before heading to work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marina Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t... 14 hr Prosperity Fundie... 105
News California says oceans could rise higher than t... 16 hr American 1
Sanctuary city leaders need to be arrested 17 hr poi 6
News Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento Fri cbo 1
News UC Berkeley calls off Ann Coulter talk for secu... Thu Waikiki Vermin 11
Gang of colored boys take over Bart Apr 27 Clayton Bigsby 10
News Bernal Heights artists, targeted after Ghost Sh... Apr 27 Bernal Man 1
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,898 • Total comments across all topics: 280,665,050

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC