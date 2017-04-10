Rain may put damper on outdoor Easter plans
As this record-rain season extends deep into spring, three more storm systems are expected to bring precipitation to the Bay Area, beginning on Easter. The amount of precipitation Sunday might not cancel any Easter egg hunts, as predicted rainfall totals range between.15 to.35 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
