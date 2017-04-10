Protesters take to the streets in SF for anti-Trump Tax March
Demonstrators in San Francisco, the Bay Area and cities across the nation took to the streets Saturday in a "Tax March" protest demanding that President Trump release his tax returns. The crowd began gathering early at San Francisco's Civic Center Plaza Saturday afternoon in advance of the rally before the scheduled 3 p.m. march down Market Street to the Embarcadero.
