Pot shop talks ignite in South San Francisco: Council studies retail...
More than $800,000 annually could roll into South San Francisco city coffers should officials grow to embrace the opportunities sprouting from the legal marijuana industry, according to a city report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|43 min
|Kang Snake
|20,948
|True affection
|16 hr
|Micky
|1
|Born Again Christians are all liars and all hyp... (Feb '13)
|18 hr
|Seduciary
|16
|Fire Pelosi
|20 hr
|tired
|1
|Trump War Promises
|22 hr
|lonesome october
|1
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|Tue
|Julios lottery ti...
|187
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Apr 5
|Poly
|193
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC