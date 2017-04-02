Political Road Map: California lawmakers have taken a pass on almost $76 million in election costs
Absentee ballots are sorted in San Francisco in 2008. State law requires voters be allowed to mail in ballots, but the mandate was suspended when the state cut funding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Breaking News! House has 216 votes!!!
|9 hr
|he is risen
|2
|Nancy Pelosi needs to be in a nut house
|Sat
|9 inches of love
|5
|San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer...
|Fri
|Well Well
|42
|Deepak Chapra has defective brain
|Fri
|wow
|2
|Maxine Waters
|Thu
|he is risen
|6
|Sanctuary city leaders need to be arrested
|Mar 30
|he is risen
|2
|century eggs - where to buy?
|Mar 30
|he is risen
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC