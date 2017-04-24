Police: California officers shoot, kill armed carjacker8 min ago
Officers shot and killed an armed man on a San Francisco Bay Area highway congested with rush-hour traffic who was attempting to carjack a woman's vehicle, authorities said. The officers told the man to drop his handgun before opening fire on him, but officials said he did not comply.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey
|1 hr
|Austin Woodall
|1
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|2 hr
|Wondering
|117
|California says oceans could rise higher than t...
|Sat
|American
|1
|Sanctuary city leaders need to be arrested
|Sat
|poi
|6
|Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento
|Fri
|cbo
|1
|UC Berkeley calls off Ann Coulter talk for secu...
|Thu
|Waikiki Vermin
|11
|Gang of colored boys take over Bart
|Apr 27
|Clayton Bigsby
|10
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC