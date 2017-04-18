Pence reaffirms US-Australia alliance after Trump spat

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, left, meets with Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at Admiralty House in Sydney, Saturday, April 22, 2017. . U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, right, receives the gift of a book called Rendezvous with Destiny by Michael Fullilove, left, as Australian Governor General Peter Cosgrove looks on during a lunch reception for Australian... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.