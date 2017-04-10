Parkfield quake study yields warning for Bay Area
The sign outside the Parkfield Cafe in Parkfield, Calif., a small town located nearly equal distance between Los Angeles and San Francisco, sits on the San Andreas fault and is the self-proclaimed, "Earthquake Capital of the World." ** NO SALES, MAGS OUT ** less The sign outside the Parkfield Cafe in Parkfield, Calif., a small town located nearly equal distance between Los Angeles and San Francisco, sits on the San Andreas fault and is the self-proclaimed, "Earthquake ... more US Geological survey scientists James J. Lienkaemper records the placement of his equipment after measuring the "fault creep" along the Hayward fault on Simpson Street in Oakland in 2009.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|punched my girlfriend in the face
|1 hr
|Louie
|7
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|7 hr
|Anonymous
|196
|Labor Group Declares Itself A 'Sanctuary Union'...
|20 hr
|tomin cali
|2
|Gay marriage (Mar '13)
|Sun
|cubeshaker
|61,385
|San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer...
|Sun
|Trash
|43
|butt shots (Mar '10)
|Sun
|Trash
|5
|Nancy Pelosi needs to be in a nut house
|Sat
|Jock Strap
|7
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC