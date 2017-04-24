Now Casting: Smart Watch Commercial Shooting in San Francisco + More

If you're looking for an on-camera project to bolster your reel, a nonunion theater opportunity to add to your credits, or just some interesting gigs, you won't want to miss today's casting roundup! Talent is needed for several roles in a series of 15-second online commercials for the Getaround car service. Each actor will use smart watches to locate and unlock their Getaround cars in the spots shooting in and around San Francisco, California.

