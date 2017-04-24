Now Casting: Smart Watch Commercial S...

Now Casting: Smart Watch Commercial Shooting in San Francisco + More

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Back Stage

If you're looking for an on-camera project to bolster your reel, a nonunion theater opportunity to add to your credits, or just some interesting gigs, you won't want to miss today's casting roundup! Talent is needed for several roles in a series of 15-second online commercials for the Getaround car service. Each actor will use smart watches to locate and unlock their Getaround cars in the spots shooting in and around San Francisco, California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Back Stage.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UC Berkeley calls off Ann Coulter talk for secu... 41 min Tonto 10
Gang of colored boys take over Bart 1 hr Tonto 7
Train robbers 1 hr Tonto 2
Come October Sanctiary Cities O Federal funding 3 hr Defeat Elizabeth ... 2
kayt party box set release thru computer compan... 4 hr 2013 july 1
News Gay marriage (Mar '13) 7 hr Tony 61,390
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) 8 hr anonymous 198
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,322 • Total comments across all topics: 280,586,229

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC