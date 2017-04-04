No Charges For Man Arrested In Last Week's Fatal Triple Shooting

It was a homicide that shocked even the denizens of the violence-plagued intersection of Plymouth Avenue and Broad Street, where San Francisco Supervisor Ahsha Safai says a turf battle has spurred several shootings in recent months, some of them fatal. The latest salvo appears to have taken place on March 29, when 65-year-old Lian Xiu Wu, a man walking home from the corner store, and a contractor for the SFMTA were shot 10:40 a.m. Wu was dead by the time police arrived, and the men were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

