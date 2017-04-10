No charges for California police who fatally shot Guatemalan
In this April 24, 2015, attorney Jonathan Melrod holds up a photo of Amilcar Perez-Lopez at a new conference in San Francisco, to announce a federal lawsuit. Prosecutors said two San Francisco police detectives will not face criminal charges for shooting and killing the young Guatemalan immigrant armed with a knife.
