No charges for California police who ...

No charges for California police who fatally shot Guatemalan

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

In this April 24, 2015, attorney Jonathan Melrod holds up a photo of Amilcar Perez-Lopez at a new conference in San Francisco, to announce a federal lawsuit. Prosecutors said two San Francisco police detectives will not face criminal charges for shooting and killing the young Guatemalan immigrant armed with a knife.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 13 hr Haley 20,949
True affection Tue Micky 1
Born Again Christians are all liars and all hyp... (Feb '13) Tue Seduciary 16
Fire Pelosi Tue tired 1
Trump War Promises Tue lonesome october 1
News Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12) Tue Julios lottery ti... 187
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) Apr 5 Poly 193
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Ferguson
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,454 • Total comments across all topics: 280,255,777

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC