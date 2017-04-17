New Nixon Biography Recalls President's Scathing, Bigoted Remarks On San Francisco
The Owl's Nest camp of the Bohemian Grove in 1967, with then California Governor Reagan and then former US Vice President Richard Nixon in attendance. Photo: Wikimedia, courtesy of Edward W. Carter There are plenty of adoring quotes about San Francisco from beloved writers, entertainers, and politicos, but a few negative remarks about our fair city made by a loathed historical figure, Richard Nixon, are making the rounds these days, courtesy of a new biography of the thin-skinned, duplicitous president.
Read more at Sfist.
