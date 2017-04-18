Mountain lion suspected of snatching dog from bedroom as child slept
PESCADERO, Calif. Authorities in San Mateo County believe a mountain lion entered a home in the coastal town of Pescadero and took a resident's dog, CBS San Francisco reports .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer...
|Mon
|Dirty dingus
|44
|Gay marriage (Mar '13)
|Mon
|kyman
|61,386
|punched my girlfriend in the face
|Mon
|Louie
|7
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Mon
|Anonymous
|196
|Labor Group Declares Itself A 'Sanctuary Union'...
|Sun
|tomin cali
|2
|butt shots (Mar '10)
|Apr 16
|Trash
|5
|Nancy Pelosi needs to be in a nut house
|Apr 15
|Jock Strap
|6
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC