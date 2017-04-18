Mesmerizing maps show where the most educated Americans live
Kyle Walker, an assistant professor of geography at Texas Christian University, has created an interactive dot map visualizing US neighborhoods by educational attainment. Each dot represents between 25-500 people over the age of 25, and each is color-coded based on how far those people have gone in school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Labor Group Declares Itself A 'Sanctuary Union'...
|3 hr
|tomin cali
|4
|The dome of the Rotunda at City Hall was awash ...
|4 hr
|Burning Hunk of Love
|4
|UC Berkeley calls off Ann Coulter talk for secu...
|9 hr
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|3
|Next 25 Articles
|22 hr
|Yeti
|5
|butt shots (Mar '10)
|Sat
|Stinkley McFartin...
|6
|Nancy Pelosi needs to be in a nut house
|Sat
|salley MaCkintosh
|8
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Fri
|Anonymous
|197
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC