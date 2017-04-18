Mesmerizing maps show where the most ...

Mesmerizing maps show where the most educated Americans live

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Kyle Walker, an assistant professor of geography at Texas Christian University, has created an interactive dot map visualizing US neighborhoods by educational attainment. Each dot represents between 25-500 people over the age of 25, and each is color-coded based on how far those people have gone in school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Labor Group Declares Itself A 'Sanctuary Union'... 3 hr tomin cali 4
News The dome of the Rotunda at City Hall was awash ... 4 hr Burning Hunk of Love 4
News UC Berkeley calls off Ann Coulter talk for secu... 9 hr Defeat Elizabeth ... 3
News Next 25 Articles 22 hr Yeti 5
butt shots (Mar '10) Sat Stinkley McFartin... 6
Nancy Pelosi needs to be in a nut house Sat salley MaCkintosh 8
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) Fri Anonymous 197
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,755 • Total comments across all topics: 280,505,895

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC