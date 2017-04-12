Many Bay Area homeowners would consid...

Many Bay Area homeowners would consider building affordable a oegranny flatsa

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: SiliconValley.com

Karen Chapple, right, and her daughter Lexi Chapple, 9, are photographed in Chapple's accessory dwelling unit in the backyard of her home in Berkeley, Calif., on Tuesday, July 12, 2016. A new study suggests that 25 percent of Bay Area homeowners would consider building accessory units.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SiliconValley.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News My Word: Sanctuary city policies protect the mo... 26 min Wildchild 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,950
True affection Tue Micky 1
Born Again Christians are all liars and all hyp... (Feb '13) Tue Seduciary 16
Fire Pelosi Tue tired 1
Trump War Promises Tue lonesome october 1
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) Apr 5 Poly 193
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,885 • Total comments across all topics: 280,266,381

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC