Man stabbed on street in South of Market area of SF
A street confrontation Monday morning left a man stabbed in the leg in the South of Market neighborhood of San Francisco, police said. Police were called to Sixth Street between Mission and Jessie streets just after 8 a.m., according to Officer Giselle Talkoff , a spokeswoman for the San Francisco Police Department .
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|Waikiki murderers
|20,947
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|14 hr
|Human
|186
|Oakland school monitors solar power, energy use
|Apr 7
|Solarman
|1
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Apr 5
|Poly
|193
|Could Dianne Feinstein's age hurt her re-electi...
|Apr 5
|Feinstein the Cad...
|17
|Nancy Pelosi needs to be in a nut house
|Apr 3
|Tony Bennet
|5
|Next 25 Articles
|Apr 2
|Steve Eller
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC