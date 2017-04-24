Judge cites Trump's comment in 'sanctuary city' ruling
FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2017 file photo, Moina Shaiq holds a sign at a rally outside of City Hall in San Francisco. On Tuesday, April 25, 2017, a federal judge blocked a Trump administration order to withhold funding from co... .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Come October Sanctiary Cities O Federal funding
|2 hr
|Tony
|1
|Gay marriage (Mar '13)
|2 hr
|Tony
|61,390
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|3 hr
|anonymous
|198
|UC Berkeley calls off Ann Coulter talk for secu...
|6 hr
|Get out foreigners
|7
|Gang of colored boys take over Bart
|6 hr
|Get out foreigners
|4
|Sanctuary city leaders need to be arrested
|6 hr
|Get out foreigners
|4
|lil b
|Apr 24
|lil b
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC