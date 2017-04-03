Jerusalem mayor cancels controversial lecture in San Francisco
Following a student uproar, compounded by a lack of planning by campus officials, Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat cancelled his scheduled Thursday lecture at San Francisco State University. In a statement, the mayor said the decision was based on the university's president Leslie E. Wong not putting sufficient protocols in place one year after he was shouted down by hostile pro-Palestinian activists on the campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oakland school monitors solar power, energy use
|2 hr
|Solarman
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Thu
|OneMore
|20,943
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Wed
|Poly
|193
|Could Dianne Feinstein's age hurt her re-electi...
|Wed
|Feinstein the Cad...
|17
|Nancy Pelosi needs to be in a nut house
|Apr 3
|Tony Bennet
|5
|Next 25 Articles
|Apr 2
|Steve Eller
|2
|Breaking News! House has 216 votes!!!
|Apr 1
|he is risen
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC