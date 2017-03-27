It's about time to eat outside: Picni...

It's about time to eat outside: Picnics, parties, and new patios

There's a new taker for the former Bin 38/Scotland Yard space . Barrel Room owner Sarah Trubnick has purchased the lease and is launching a concept with Barrel Room's executive chef Manny Hewitt based on food and wine pairing - all dishes will have recommended pairings .

