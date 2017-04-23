Inland schools battle online bullying...

Inland schools battle online bullying, social media insults

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Press-Enterprise

"They're more comfortable trashing each other in the privacy of their home rather than doing it in the lunch yard," said Erika Krause, a teacher and technology coordinator at Jurupa Middle School. Jurupa Unified and other Inland school districts are now responding to the growing problem by teaching the proper way to use social media.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Build The Wall 42 min Donald 1
Nancy Pelosi needs to be in a nut house 44 min Joe B 9
News San Francisco power outage affects about 90000 ... 15 hr Wildchild 1
News Labor Group Declares Itself A 'Sanctuary Union'... 22 hr tomin cali 4
News The dome of the Rotunda at City Hall was awash ... 22 hr Burning Hunk of Love 4
News UC Berkeley calls off Ann Coulter talk for secu... Sun Defeat Elizabeth ... 3
News Next 25 Articles Sat Yeti 5
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,375 • Total comments across all topics: 280,524,089

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC