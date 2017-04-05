Inauguration day protesters call for charges to be dropped
A group of 11 protesters who blocked the Caltrain tracks in San Francisco on Inauguration Day in January are asking the district attorney's office to drop misdemeanor charges filed against them. The group, which has dubbed itself the J20 Resisters, appeared in court today for arraignment on three misdemeanor counts including trespassing on railroad tracks.
