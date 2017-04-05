Inauguration day protesters call for ...

Inauguration day protesters call for charges to be dropped

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KRON 4

A group of 11 protesters who blocked the Caltrain tracks in San Francisco on Inauguration Day in January are asking the district attorney's office to drop misdemeanor charges filed against them. The group, which has dubbed itself the J20 Resisters, appeared in court today for arraignment on three misdemeanor counts including trespassing on railroad tracks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) 15 hr Poly 193
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 17 hr WPWW 20,942
News Could Dianne Feinstein's age hurt her re-electi... Wed Feinstein the Cad... 19
Adrian g main does anyone know him has mom name... Tue Tasia25 1
News Berkeley's famed 'Hate Man' Mark Hawthorne dies Tue Offroad 1
Nancy Pelosi needs to be in a nut house Apr 3 Tony Bennet 6
News Next 25 Articles Apr 2 Steve Eller 2
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for San Francisco County was issued at April 06 at 3:17AM PDT

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,192 • Total comments across all topics: 280,095,177

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC