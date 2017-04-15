How acclaimed female chef from San Jo...

How acclaimed female chef from San Jose slammed Ivanka Trumpa s lifestyle website

Ivanka Trump attends a round table discussion with her father U.S. President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in February. Acclaimed Chef Angela Dimayuga, who has restaurants in San Francisco and New York City, isn't buying Ivanka Trump's brand of working woman "empowerment" and publicly slammed a freelance writer's request to do an interview for the first daughter's lifestyle website.

