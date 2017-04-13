How a Pinterest engineer is helping o...

How a Pinterest engineer is helping others find inspiration through visual search

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

Searching for ideas on how to arrange photos in her college dorm room, Cindy Zhang turned to Pinterest for some inspiration as a freshman. Now, the 23-year-old software engineer, who joined Pinterest in 2015, is helping 150 million monthly active users on the social bookmarking site tap into their creative side.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Capuchino Drama 5 hr Fallenangel 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr Big dog 20,953
News My Word: Sanctuary city policies protect the mo... 14 hr Wildchild 1
True affection Tue Micky 1
Born Again Christians are all liars and all hyp... (Feb '13) Tue Seduciary 16
Fire Pelosi Apr 11 tired 1
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) Apr 5 Poly 193
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,314 • Total comments across all topics: 280,280,027

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC