Granite company owner sentenced in worker deaths in San Francisco

The owner of a granite company in San Francisco's Bernal Heights neighborhood was sentenced today to one year of home detention and three years' probation in the 2014 deaths of two workers who were crushed by falling slabs of granite. Meng Peng, a Hillsborough resident, was sentenced after pleading guilty in January to two felony counts of involuntary manslaughter and three labor code violations in connection with the deaths of two of his employees on Feb. 17, 2014.

