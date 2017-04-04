Granite company owner sentenced in wo...

Granite company owner sentenced in worker deaths in San Francisco

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: KRON 4

The owner of a granite company in San Francisco's Bernal Heights neighborhood was sentenced today to one year of home detention and three years' probation in the 2014 deaths of two workers who were crushed by falling slabs of granite. Meng Peng, a Hillsborough resident, was sentenced after pleading guilty in January to two felony counts of involuntary manslaughter and three labor code violations in connection with the deaths of two of his employees on Feb. 17, 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Could Dianne Feinstein's age hurt her re-electi... 1 hr Hook Nose 16
Nancy Pelosi needs to be in a nut house Mon Tony Bennet 6
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) Sun he is risen 192
News Next 25 Articles Apr 2 Steve Eller 2
Breaking News! House has 216 votes!!! Apr 1 he is risen 2
News San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer... Mar 31 Well Well 42
Deepak Chapra has defective brain Mar 31 wow 2
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,335 • Total comments across all topics: 280,060,340

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC