Goatchella returns to San Francisco
Can't make it to Coachella? Check out the Center for Urban Education for Sustainable Agriculture 's Goat Festival, cheekily branded as #Goatchella on all social media and merchandise. CUESA invites guests to celebrate "all things goat" on Saturday, April 15, at the Ferry Plaza Farmers Market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Haley
|20,949
|True affection
|21 hr
|Micky
|1
|Born Again Christians are all liars and all hyp... (Feb '13)
|22 hr
|Seduciary
|16
|Fire Pelosi
|Tue
|tired
|1
|Trump War Promises
|Tue
|lonesome october
|1
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|Tue
|Julios lottery ti...
|187
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Apr 5
|Poly
|193
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC