Gilbert Baker, creator of rainbow flag gay rights symbol, dies aged 65
The creator of the rainbow flag that has become a widely recognised symbol of gay rights has died aged 65. Gilbert Baker's death was reported on Friday to the New York City medical examiner's office. The cause was not known.
