Gilbert Baker, creator of rainbow fla...

Gilbert Baker, creator of rainbow flag gay rights symbol, dies aged 65

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Bucksfreepress.co.uk

The creator of the rainbow flag that has become a widely recognised symbol of gay rights has died aged 65. Gilbert Baker's death was reported on Friday to the New York City medical examiner's office. The cause was not known.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bucksfreepress.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) 26 min he is risen 192
News Next 25 Articles 4 hr Steve Eller 3
Breaking News! House has 216 votes!!! 23 hr he is risen 2
Nancy Pelosi needs to be in a nut house Sat 9 inches of love 5
News San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer... Mar 31 Well Well 42
Deepak Chapra has defective brain Mar 31 wow 2
Maxine Waters Mar 30 he is risen 6
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for San Francisco County was issued at April 02 at 2:41PM PDT

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Final Four
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Tiger Woods
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,206 • Total comments across all topics: 280,007,305

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC