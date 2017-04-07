Former San Francisco political consul...

Former San Francisco political consultant possessing child porn received six month sentencing

A San Francisco political consultant convicted of possessing child pornography in December was sentenced to six months in jail this morning after reaching a plea deal over the objections of prosecutors. Enrique Pearce had considered withdrawing his plea after it became clear he would be unable to serve the jail sentence on house arrest, but today went forward with his sentencing.

