Former Drewe's transforms into Baron's Meat & Poultry

David Samiljan , owner Baron's Meats of Alameda, talks with Kay Harnich-Ladd talk at Baron's Meats of Alameda on Church Street as Samijan prepared the store for its opening on Monday, March 27, 2017 in San Francisco, Calif. less David Samiljan , owner Baron's Meats of Alameda, talks with Kay Harnich-Ladd talk at Baron's Meats of Alameda on Church Street as Samijan prepared the store for its opening on ... more David Samiljan , owner Baron's Meats of Alameda, talks with Manfred Schaub after Schaub noticed Baron's Meats of Alameda at the location of where Drewes Bros.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.